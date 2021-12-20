Tribal clash claims three lives in Khairpur

SUKKUR: Tribal clash claimed the lives of three people in district Khairpur on Sunday.
Reports said that three people of Odha clan, identified as Nooral Odho, Mumtaz Odho, sons of Abdul Ghafoor Odho, and their relative Nadeem, son of Mithal, were killed by the armed men belonging to the Nareja clan over an ongoing feud, when the victims were irrigating their wheat crops in village Qaimuddin near Faiz Muhammad Bhindo Police Station, Khairpur.
Following the incident, intense firing raged on, confining the villagers to their homes, while the police remained a silent spectator and failed to register a case of the incident.
