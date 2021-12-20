Malaysia’s Yow becomes Asian squash champion

ISLAMABAD: World No 18 Ng Eain Yow of Malaysia lived up to his reputation, overwhelming his super-fit opponent Yip Tsz Fung (Hong Kong) in straight games to become the Asian champion at the Mushaf Complex Sunday.

The 21-year old emerging Malaysian beat Yip Tsz Fung 11-6, 13-11, 11-9.

Earlier, Hong Kong was crowned women individual champions as Tong Tsz Wing beat Rachel Mae Arnold (Malaysia) with a game score of 11-8, 13-11, 11-5 in 34 minutes.

All eyes however were focused on the men’s final where Yow started favourite against Yip who happened to be too aggressive and consistent in his approach. However, one of the top Asian players hardly faced any resistance in becoming the champion. Yow won the first game following some long rallies which saw him taking lead at the outset. Yip stayed on his heels till the end but the Malaysian had no real trouble in settling the first game. The second game turned out to be a real close one as Yip for the first time in the final looked threatening, taking a lead by the barest of margins and then getting 10-10 at one point. Yow unleashed some of the exciting shots to unsettle Yip rhythm on his way to go 2-0 up.

In the third game, the Malaysian looked too aggressive, sending in the winner after winner to become the Asian squash champion for the very first time.

Later the Malaysian announced that he would be looking at the top five PSA ranking in a year’s time.

“Obviously, my ultimate goal is to become world No 1 and to be among the top five is what I am aiming at in a year time. The Asian title would go a long way in helping me to achieve that target,” Yow said in an exclusive interview with The News.

He said he always loved playing in Pakistan. “I have been to Pakistan many times and enjoyed playing here as the country has a rich squash history. People here know the game better than many other countries.”

In the women’s final, world No 54 Tong Tsz Wing scooped up the Asian title almost on the men’s final, Rachel struggled to match her well-versed and experienced opponent.

“I am on the circuit for the last six years. Now my aim is to play every major international event starting with the main round. For that, I have to make the top 30 and that is my efforts at the moment,” she said.