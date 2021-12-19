KMC-run medical college tops in PMC’s licensing exam

Despite an acute shortage of faculty and budgetary constraints, Karachi Medical and Dental College (KMDC) has shown 100 per cent result in the National Licensing Examination (NLE) conducted by the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC), as all the 43 students of the KMDC who appeared in the exam were declared successful by the licensing authority.

“The Karachi Medical and Dental College (KMDC) is the only medical college in Karachi whose 100 percent students have cleared the NLE despite the fact that it is facing an acute shortage of faculty, facilities due to budgetary

constraints and other issues,” an official of the PMC has told The News.

Of the 92 medical colleges, whose students took the NLE, all the students of only 12 medical colleges managed to clear the licensing exam, including the KMDC, the PMC official says.

The Army Medical College, CMH Lahore Medical College, DG Khan Medical College, Fatima Jinnah Medical College for Women, Gujranwala Medical College, King Edward Medical College, Nawaz Sharif Medical College, Sahiwal Medical College, Sargodha Medical College,

Services Institute of Medical Sciences and Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan Medical & Dental College were among the other institutions whose all students managed to pass the exam.

Among Karachi’s medical colleges, the Sindh Medical College’s 273 out of 280 students managed to pass the exam, Dow Medical College’s 273 out of 280 students passed the NLE, Ziauddin Medical College’s 79 out of 83 students got through, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical College’s 97 out of 104 students managed to clear the NLE.

As many as 69 out of 74 students of Liaquat National Medical College also managed to clear the exam, while the Aga Khan Medical College was among colleges whose only four students sat the licensing exam and all of them managed to clear it.

Karachi’s Baqai Medical College was among the medical institutions whose less than 50 per cent of students managed to clear the NLE as only 28 out of 67 students passed, while Al-Tibri Medical College’s only 23 out of 56 students managed to pass the licensing exam.

PMC officials have said hundreds of students from international universities, mainly the medical educational institutions from China, Russia, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Georgia and the Central Asian States, also took the exam, and a vast majority of their students passed it.

They said medical graduates from 173 international medical colleges and universities sat NLE, and more than half of them could not clear it.