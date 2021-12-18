Sarwar proposes increase in women seats quota

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar while proposing to increase the quota of general seats from 5 percent to 10 percent for women contesting general elections said that democracy and parliament will be strengthened if more women will contest elections.

The present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is working to ensure the protection, development and prosperity of women. Islam gives equal rights and respect to women and strictly forbids gender discrimination against women.

He was addressing an event on women empowerment organised by the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) at Governor’s House here Friday. Chairperson NCSW Nilofar Bakhtiar, US Counsel Generl , William K Makaneole, Chairperson Women protection Authority Fatima Chidhar, MNA Sadaqat Abbasi, MPAs Ahsan Ch, Uzma Kardar, PTI central member Sh Qaiser Ayub and others were also present on the occasion.

Expressing his commitment to ensure equal rights and opportunities for women, the governor said that women were proving themselves in every field at national and international level. He said that Islam teaches respect, dignity and protection of women. He said, gone are the days when women were forcibly silenced, more legislation on women’s rights and pre-existing laws had to be strictly enforced. He said that the perpetrators of rape were no less than terrorists they should be dealt with iron hands as per law.

He said that it was necessary to provide equal opportunities and conducive environment to women, adding that the present govt was utilising all resources for women empowerment. Ch Sarwar said that the message of Islam is the message of humanity for all irrespective of race and colour. He stressed that the protection of women's rights is essential to make the society progressive.