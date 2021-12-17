 
Friday December 17, 2021
Peshawar

PHC judges visit Haripur jail

December 17, 2021

HARIPUR: The judges of the Abbottabad bench of the Peshawar High Court, Justice Ibrahim Khan and Justice Shakeel Ahmed, visited the Haripur Central Prison here on Thursday.

District and sessions judge, Haripur, and some junior judges were also present on the occasion.

The judges visited the women section, ration store, medicine store, wards, laboratories, cook house, juvenile section and other sections of the jail.

