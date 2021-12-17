182 persons arrested over Sialkot lynching incident, Punjab PA told

LAHORE: One hundred and eighty two persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in the lynching of the Sri Lankan citizen Priyantha Kumar whereas 62 had been released for lack of evidence, provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat told Punjab Assembly Thursday.

While taking the assembly into confidence over the Sialkot incident that occurred on December 3 in which a Sri Lankan citizen, serving as factory manager was beaten to death and burnt by the mob, law minister said 120 persons were currently under investigation and 52 had been arrested with registration of case. He further said 18 people were on physical remand whereas nobody had been granted bail.

He also called for strict punishment to the culprits behind the Sialkot incident. He assured the House that challan in this connection would be submitted within 30 days. He also said it was a very sensitive issue and everyone must come up with quite responsible suggestions.

Raja Basharat further said prime minister held debate over this issue in Senate as well as in the National Assembly and condemned this incident vehemently. He also lauded the role of Punjab Police in this regard and stated prompt action was taken by the police and culprits were arrested immediately. He said Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) and other bodies were also working on this issue and their recommendations would be made part of law.

He also assured the assembly that the government would take measures to prevent the occurrence of such untoward incidents in future. He further said Islam teaches us tolerance but it was regretful that religious and political parties block the ways whenever they wish whereas we belong to a religion that directs us to clear the passages for people. Unfortunately, he said even the ambulances carrying patients were not allowed to pass during such protests. He said lack of tolerance and care for others lead to the path of violence. Unemployment does not mean that we should start damaging properties of others, he added.