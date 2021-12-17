Solution to Kashmir dispute must for stability in S Asia: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Ambassador of Japan Wada Mitsuhiro called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ on Thursday. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security, current situation in Afghanistan especially collaboration/partnership in humanitarian assistance were discussed.

The COAS said that Pakistan values Japan’s role in global and regional affairs and we look forward to enhance our bilateral relationship. The COAS stressed upon the urgency for swiftly devising an institutionalised mechanism for channeling humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan in order to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe. He underscored the importance of peace and reconciliation initiatives in Afghanistan.

General Bajwa also emphasised that peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute is essential for stability in South Asia and that Pakistan wants cordial ties with all its neighbours in pursuit of regional peace and prosperity.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation, special efforts for regional stability and pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

Meanwhile, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of United Kingdom (UK) Admiral Sir Antony David Radakin, had a telephone conversation on Thursday.

During the call, matters of mutual interest including military cooperation, regional security and current security and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan were discussed. The COAS congratulated the Admiral on assuming new appointment and hoped that he would play his role in further strengthening cooperation between the two countries.