COAS, Nawaz, Dar inquire after Shujaat

LAHORE: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa telephoned Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and inquired about the health of PMLQ President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussein.
Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former finance minister Ishaq Dar also telephoned Speaker PA to inquire about the health of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussein, said a press release issued on Wednesday.
Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Bajwa in his telephonic contact with Ch Pervaiz Elahi expressed good wishes for Shujaat Hussein and prayed for his speedy recovery. Moreover, in the telephonic contact between Nawaz and Pervaiz Elahi, the Speaker PA also congratulated Nawaz Sharif on the wedding of his grandson Junaid Safdar.
