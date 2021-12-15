Two cops martyred, criminal killed in Larkana shootout

SUKKUR: Two policemen were martyred and a criminal was killed in a shootout between police and outlaws in Larkana on Tuesday. Police sources said that Aqila Peer Sheer Police of Larkana raided a hideout in village Wadda Mahar on a tipoff about the presence of hardened criminals. The raid followed firing between the police and criminals in which criminal Rajo Mahar, wanted in various cases, was killed while his accomplice Mitha Khan Mahar was injured.

During the shootout, ASI Muzaffar Khoso and Constable Nawab Jatoi were also martyred. Villagers shifted the injured to the Chandika Medical Civil Hospital Larkana and later took away the body of Rajo Mahar to village without an autopsy.

SSP Larkana Imran Qureshi said that the man killed in encounter with police had a criminal record. He said an operation was underway till the arrest of the absconding culprits. However, the villagers following a protest rally placed Rajo Mahar’s body at the SSP’s office Larkana and demanded registration of an FIR against police officials who had killed an innocent villager. DIGP Larkana suspended three SHOs and constituted a fact-finding committee lead by SSP Shikarpur and SSP Kashmore-Kandhkot and directed them to complete the investigation of the incident within five days. On the other hand, the Larkana Police registered an FIR against deceased Raju Mahar, injured Mitha Khan and 15 others for killing two police officials. SSP Larkana Imran Qureshi who attended the funeral of policemen pledged to arrest their killers.