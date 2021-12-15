Pakistan has sent four aircraft, 115 trucks of relief goods to Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan sent seven additional trucks from Torkham border, carrying 45 tons of food items, 1440 packs, winter clothing family packs, and eight tons of rice and medicines, taking the total assistance dispatched so far by the country to four C-130 loads, 115 trucks load comprising 1722 tons of food, medicines, and shelters for distressed Afghan brethren.

The Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum and Khadija Welfare Trust handed over the seven truckloads of relief goods to Afghan officials at Torkham Border.

Mufti Tariq Masood of Khadija Welfare Trust and Additional Assistant Commissioner Ashrafuddin handed over the relief goods to the Raees of Afghanistan Emarat-e-Islami, Muhammad Nasim Ahmadi at Torkham Border, Landikotal in Khyber district. The relief goods included blankets, quilts, daily use items and edibles.

Muhammad Nasim Ahmadi said over one million children in Afghanistan were faced with food scarcity and other problems, urging the United Nations and other countries to provide maximum relief goods to Afghans in this hour of need.

Ahmadi further said Pakistan always stood by its Afghan brethren for which the Afghan government was thankful to Pakistan. The head of Khadija Welfare Trust, Mufti Tariq Masood said, He also appealed to the world community to provide assistance to the Afghan people at this critical juncture.

Pakistan opened border crossing points along the Pak-Afghan border to ease the flow of goods across the border. These crossings include Torkham, Chaman, Kharlachi, Ghulam Khan, and Angoor Adda. In the eye camp in Kabul, eye specialists from Pakistan examined and treated Afghan patients including children, women and elderly.