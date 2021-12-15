Promotion of tourism will help improve economic condition of people: AJK PM

MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said that protection of cultural heritage and promotion of tourism is the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and the government is taking all possible steps to take over a century-old wooden house in the Leepa Valley.

He expressed these views while addressing the unveiling ceremony of a century-old wooden house model in Leepa Valley by Leader of Opposition Chaudhry Latif Akbar in Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly here on Tuesday.

Leader of the Opposition Chaudhry Latif Akbar also addressed the function. The prime minister thanked the Leader of the Opposition Chaudhry Latif Akbar for drawing attention to this precious cultural heritage and added that a special committee will be formed for this purpose.

Education Minister Diwan Ali Khan Chughtai and Planning and Development Minister Chaudhry Rashid will represent the government, while two members from the opposition will be part of the committee.

Referring to the Kashmir issue the AJK prime minister said that government will continue to project the Kashmir issue at international level to expose the Indian forces repressions on innocent Kashmiris who have been struggling for attaining their fundamental right to self-determination. He said government will take the opposition on board in the process of development and prosperity of the people of Azad Kashmir.

The prime minister said the government is determined to promote tourism by preserving cultural heritage according to the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and added that the promotion of tourism will help improve the economic condition of the people of the state.

He said that the government would respect the positive suggestions of the opposition inside and outside the assembly and will work with the opposition for the development of the region and to resolve problems of the Kashmiris living on the Line of Control.

Addressing the function, Leader of the Opposition Chaudhry Latif Akbar said that it was our collective responsibility to preserve our culture and introduce it to the world so that tourism could flourish and the economic condition of the state could be improved.

He appreciated the performance of the PMLN government in improving the main road in Leepa Valley which has a special significance with natural beauty where the traditional crops and fruits of Azad Kashmir are grown.

He urged the government to take possession of this ancient architectural house in Leepa Valley and convert it into a guest house or museum so that this ancient cultural heritage could be preserved for future generations.