Ghana slams ‘vaccine nationalism’ in EU

Strasbourg, France: Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo warned EU lawmakers on Tuesday that the bloc’s drive to deliver Covid booster jabs could hamper inoculations in Africa, as he slammed travel bans over the Omicron variant.

"The unsavoury politics of vaccine nationalism we’re witnessing could... potentially derail global efforts made (to contain) the pandemic to date," Akufo-Addo said in a speech at the European Parliament. "We, like the World Health Organisation, are worried that the phenomenon of hoarding vaccines will worsen even further, as countries begin to administer booster shots."