Foreigners clear Covid tests as Asian Squash begins today

ISLAMABAD: All 45 foreigners including the players and officials cleared Covid-19 tests ahead of the start of the Asian Individual Squash Championship that springs into action at the Mushaf Ali Mir Complex from today (Wednesday).

“All the male and female players have cleared Covid-19 tests on their arrival at the hotels. All the foreigners and locals have gone through Covid-19 tests ahead of the start of the Asian event. These include 45 foreign players and officials,” Tournament Director Wing Cdr Armghan Aziz said.

These tests were apart from those that were conducted on the visitors on their arrival at the airport.

Meanwhile, managers’ meeting on Tuesday evening set the things rolling in the Asian Individual Squash Championship.

All the visiting teams/individuals’ managers participated in the meeting that was meant to brief the participants on the laid down Covid-19 SoPs, playing rules and playing disciplines.

“Over three hours meeting was held to brief participants on the rules of the Championship and to make them aware of the Covid-19 SoPs. The meeting went well and everyone looked ready to cooperate fully to make the event a real success,” Tournament Director said.

The men's event has a draw of 32 players whereas, the women's event has 16 players’ draw. Apart from Pakistan, a group of international ranking players from Hong Kong, Kuwait, Malaysia, Qatar, Sri Lanka have entered both events.

In the men's event, there are four players from Hong Kong, four from Kuwait, four from Malaysia, six from Pakistan, two from Qatar, and four from Sri Lanka. Whereas, in the Women event, there are four players from Hong Kong, four from Malaysia, six from Pakistan and two from Sri Lanka are competing along with locals. India has stayed out of the competition as their federation despite receiving the invitation did not apply for visas.

From Pakistan, Tayyab Aslam, Asim Khan, Nasir Iqbal, Farhan Zaman, Amaad Fareed and Israr Ahmed are playing in men event whereas, Zynab Khan, Noorul Huda, Saima Shaukat, Anam Mustafa Aziz, Noorul Ain Ejaz and Komal Khan are in the women event.

As per the entry list issued by Asian Squash Federation, in Men event World No 18 Ng Eain Yow from Malaysia is the top seed along with World No 30 Abdulla Mohammed E A Al-Tamimi from Qatar as No 2 seed whereas, in the Women event, World No 41, Liu Tsz Ling from Hong Kong is No 1 seed along with World No 43 Rachel Mae Arnold form Malaysia as No 2 seed.