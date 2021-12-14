Student killed in road accident in Sukkur

SUKKUR: A girl student was killed, while her fellow student was injured when a truck hit them in district Sukkur on Monday. Reports said Saba Qamar Magsi and Memona Chandio, residents of Larkana and students of Begum Nusrat Bhutto Women University, Sukkur, after attending the university classes, were heading to a hostel near the city point, Sukkur, when they were hit by a truck. Saba Qamar Magsi died on the spot, while her friend Memona Chandio was severely injured.

Police shifted the body and the injured girl to Hira hospital, Sukkur, and informed the university’s administration and parents of the victim girls about the incident. Police said that the driver of the truck was in custody.