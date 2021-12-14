Urea price in Pakistan less than global market: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ch Fawad Hussain said on Monday that the price of a urea bag in the international market was Rs10,000. In a tweet, he said that the official price of a urea bag in Pakistan was just Rs1,700 while in the black market it was being sold at Rs2,200.

He said that Pakistan had to import DAP fertilizer and the government had no control over its price. Fawad said that farmers earned additional Rs 400b on five major crops due to the government’s policies. "What else should the government do?" he questioned.