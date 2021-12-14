Sana wins KP Senior Women Squash Championship

PESHAWAR: Sana Bahadur of the Pakistan Army defeated Mehvish Ali of the Bank of Khyber in the final of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senior Women Squash Championship played here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Monday.

Chairman, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Squash Association and former world champion Qamar Zaman was the chief guest. Both the two players were also top the national trials held for the forthcoming US Junior Squash Championship but they were unable to get US visas, however, they played the final by giving each other a tough fight. Qamar Zaman and Director Blue Tone Squash Academy Wazir Gul gave away trophies and cash prizes to the position holders’ players. Secretary for KP Squash Association and son of Qamar Zaman former Asian Champion Mansoor Zaman, Fayyaz Khalil, Sher Bahadur, Chief Referee Adil Faqir, Chief Organiser and Tournament Director Mansoor Zaman were also present on the occasion.