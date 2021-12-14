Squash infrastructure redevelopment in full swing

KARACHI: A drive of infrastructure development and upgradation of squash courts across the country by local squash associations and departments has been in full swing.

It has been learnt that the renovation of Mushaf Squash Complex with the help of Serena Hotels was done by Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) recently. The federation also started renovation of Jansher Khan Squash Complex, Abbottabad.

Construction of a squash court in Gawadar has also been planned. PSF directed the provincial squash associations and affiliated departments to generate funds and upgrade existing infrastructure in their respective areas.

The new management of Punjab Squash Association (PSA) headed by Noor Ul Amin Mengal completed the renovation of squash courts at Punjab Squash Complex in Lahore. The courts in Sargodha, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala, which were in poor condition, will also be rebuilt in near future.

Similarly, Sindh Squash Association (SSA) has been renovating courts at the National Coaching Centre in Karachi as they were not in playing condition for quite some time. Balochistan Squash Association (BSA) informed the federation that they have planned renovation of courts in Quetta before the National Games in December.

Pakistan Ordnance Factory’s (POF) Ghulam Rabbani informed the PSF that POF Sports Board has already undertaken renovation of courts at Wah Cantt. He stated that as soon as the renovation of courts was completed, the POF Sports Board would hold an international tournament at Wah.

Director General of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Asif Zaman also informed PSF that the renovation of Roshan Khan Complex at PSB centre in Islamabad was being carried out for some matches of Asian Individual Squash Championship.