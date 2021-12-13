28 illegal crushing plants sealed in Mardan

PESHAWAR: In compliance with directions of the competent authority, Assistant Director Industries, Mardan, along with other members of the committee sealed 28 illegal and unregistered crushing plants in Katlang subdivision of Mardan district on Saturday.

The committee was formed under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Habibullah Arif. The other members of the committee included Assistant Commissioner, Katlang subdivision, Deputy Director Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Assistant Director Mines and Minerals.

They visited different places including Baizo Kharki, Babozai, and Matta, and inspected operational crushing plants. According to the office of the deputy commissioner Mardan, the local administration has constantly been busy in preparations for the local government elections but even then they sent their teams to different places to identify illegal crushing plants.

They said 28 cruising plants, out of 55 the committee visited, were found illegal and thus sealed. The deputy commissioner directed the committee to continue inspections of crushing plants and seal all illegal plants.

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Shehzad Bangash had recently taken notice of the illegal crushing plants in the province and convened a high level meeting of officials and issued directions for taking action against the illegal plants.