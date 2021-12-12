484 Kashmiris martyred by India since 2019: Qayyum

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said 484 Kashmiris have been martyred by Indian troops since August 5, 2019.

He said this while talking to various delegations at the Jammu and Kashmir House here on Saturday. He said the government of Azad Kashmir will never leave Kashmiris alone in this hour of trial. The liberation of Occupied Kashmir is the top priority of the AJK government and all resources would be channelized to achieve this goal.

He said India has unleashed a systematic war of repression in Occupied Kashmir and is constantly violating the human rights to crush the indigenous freedom movement launched by the people of Occupied Kashmir for attaining their fundamental right to self-determination.

He said more than 4,000 Kashmiri are still lodged in Indian jails and Occupied Kashmir. He urged the United Nations to make special efforts for the release of Kashmiri leaders Musarrat Alam Butt, Yasin Malik, Shabbir Shah, Asiya Andrabi, Khurram Pervez and others.

He said Mirwaiz Umar Farooq is still under detention in Srinagar. The political prisoners are being deprived of basic medical facilities while Hurriyat leader Ashraf Sahrai died due to non-availability of timely medical aid. He said Kashmiris will never compromise on their birthright to self-determination.