Security plan for Pakistan-West Indies matches finalised

The Security and Emergency Division, Sindh Police, has finalised security arrangements for the cricket matches to be played between Pakistan and West Indies at the National Stadium Karachi.

A spokesman said on Saturday the Security and Emergency Services Division had prepared a fool-proof security plan in connection with the matches to be played between Pakistan and West Indies from December 13 at the National Stadium.

In this connection, a meeting was presided over by DIG Security and Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed at the SSU Headquarters. It was attended by DIG East Muqadas Haider, DIG South Sharjeel Kharal, Colonel Shakarzai of the Pakistan Army, Colonel Tauqeer of the Sindh Rangers, Commandant SSU Zeeshan Shafiq Siddique, SSP East Qamar Raza Jaskani, SP Madadgar 15 Touheed Rehman Memon, SP SSU Irum Awan and other officials of the Pakistan Army, Rangers and all other stakeholders.

Around 4,550 personnel of the Karachi police, including 1,000 SSU commandos and 606 personnel of the Security Division and personnel of District Police, Traffic Police, Special Branch, RRF and other law enforcement agencies are performing security duties at the National Stadium, airport, routes, practice grounds and hotels.

A specialised command & control bus will also be stationed at the stadium to monitor law and order in surroundings of the stadium on match days.

DIG Security Maqsood Ahmed said that alongside sharp shooters who would be deployed at sensitive points in the suburbs of routes and the National Stadium, aerial-surveillance would be conducted to beef up the security arrangements.

A Special Weapons and Tactics team comprising highly trained and well-equipped commandos have also been deployed inside and outside the stadium to challenge any emergency situation. A full-dress rehearsal of the security arrangements was conducted before the event on Saturday.

The spectators will be transported from the parking points to the stadium and from the stadium to the parking points via special shuttle bus service.

For the convenience of spectators, they will thoroughly be guided and assisted from the parking points to the enclosure by the SSU commandos attired in tracksuits.

The following parking points have been allocated for the spectators coming to the National Stadium: Hakeem Saeed Ground on University Road near Bait ul Mukarram Masjid, Khawaja Ghareeb Nawaz Football Ground near the Millennium Mall and the China Ground adjacent to the National Coaching Centre (For VIPs only).