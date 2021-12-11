COAS witnesses exercise ‘Victory Shield’

ISLAMABAD: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), visited Chanoki near Chawinda, Sialkot on Friday and witnessed the exercise ‘Victory Shield’ of Gujranwala Corps troops.
The COAS was briefed on objectives, planning parameters and modalities of the exercise aimed at operational preparedness, encompassing defensive and offensive tasks in response to any misadventure by the adversary.
General Bajwa expressed satisfaction over the training standards and professional competence of the troops. Addressing the participating troops, the COAS stressed realistic and strenuous training in the field.
“Such exercises help bolster troops’ confidence, enhance cohesiveness and synergy,” the COAS remarked. Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Lieutenant General Muhammad Aamer, Commander Gujranwala Corps.
FAISALABAD: One more COVID-19 patient died in Faisalabad on Friday. The COVID-19 death toll rose to 1,296 in the...
LAHORE: Johns Hopkins Medicine International and a private hospital have signed a memorandum of understanding to mark...
LAHORE: The Punjab Information Commission, pronouncing its historic decision, has told the Punjab government that it...
QUETTA: Police on Friday arrested two men for allegedly forcing women to record inappropriate videos and later sharing...
OSLO: Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia, two champions of the free press, received this...
NEW DELHI: The flag-wrapped coffin of India’s defence chief was towed through the streets of New Delhi on a gun...