COAS witnesses exercise ‘Victory Shield’

ISLAMABAD: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), visited Chanoki near Chawinda, Sialkot on Friday and witnessed the exercise ‘Victory Shield’ of Gujranwala Corps troops.

The COAS was briefed on objectives, planning parameters and modalities of the exercise aimed at operational preparedness, encompassing defensive and offensive tasks in response to any misadventure by the adversary.

General Bajwa expressed satisfaction over the training standards and professional competence of the troops. Addressing the participating troops, the COAS stressed realistic and strenuous training in the field.

“Such exercises help bolster troops’ confidence, enhance cohesiveness and synergy,” the COAS remarked. Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Lieutenant General Muhammad Aamer, Commander Gujranwala Corps.