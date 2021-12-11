Siraj flays govt over poverty, unemployment

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has alleged that the rulers have deviated from the concept of welfare state envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam; he said this while addressing a prize distribution ceremony for orphan children who achieved outstanding success in recent board examinations in schools run by Al-Khidmat Foundation.

JI central Punjab ameer Javed Kasuri, President Khidmat Foundation Pakistan M Abdul Shakoor and President Khidmat Foundation Punjab Central Ikram-ul-Haq Sobhani were also present on the occasion.

Sirajul Haq alleged that the rulers policies created two worlds, one for the rich and other for the poor, as a result two and a half crore school-age children are working in factories and barracks due to poverty.

Millions of young people are unemployed. Siraj said PTI caused further decline in all sectors of the country during the last three years. PTI's Single National Curriculum slogan also proved exactly opposite to the promises made by the prime minister. Teachers are on the streets like other govt employees. Schools are closed and the education sector is left to the whims of bureaucracy.

Similarly, the health sector is in decline. Hospitals are full of patients, but doctors and medicines are not available. The government's claims of police reforms also proved to be a hoax. The law and order in the country is in front of everyone. He said that the nation should not listen to the ruling class anymore. Siraj said despite limited resources, Al-Khidmat Foundation has excelled in welfare and philanthropic activities across the country. He said that the institutions and people who are supporting the welfare activities of the party will soon see an Islamic and prosperous Pakistan.