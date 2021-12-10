SASSI webinar on insider threats to nuclear facilities

Islamabad : South Asian Strategic Stability Institute (SASSI) University held an International Webinar on ‘Inside threats to nuclear facilities’ here Thursday to discuss safety and security threats to nuclear installations, offices and materials that may be posed by employees and staff working in nuclear facilities.

Speakers from International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), World Institute of Nuclear Security (WINS) and academicians, experts, SASSI Alumnae and students attended discussion at SASSI office and also online. Prof Zafar Nawaz Jaspal, Quaid-i-Azam University, conducted the proceedings.

Dr Robert K Larsen, Senior Nuclear Security Officer, Nuclear Security of Materials and Facilities (MAFA), IAEA, Vienna, Austria, citing documents and publications said that employees must be subjected to pre- and post-employment testing to determine psychological and behavioural personality of applicants including any excessive indulgence in drugs or alcoholism. The individuals having access to nuclear material and facilities should be monitored in particular. He also referred to “unwitting insider” who may also be a threat. He said that an insider could create a disruption and if fire alarm, he could get out using normal procedure. Disruption in record and database could also be made.

He said that sabotage is any deliberate act exposing staff to radiation. He said that 200m euros were spent at 9 nuclear sites but no radioactivity was involved. He cited some examples of thefts. Suggesting measures, he said that we should try to reduce potential insiders, minimise opportunities by preventive measures in addition to protective measures. He said we can detect, delay, respond, mitigate and minimise consequences. The issue should be handled holistically. Timely detection of malicious actions is important and there should be response before material goes out of boundary. He said that daily administrative checks, verification etc are also necessary.

The IAEA official said that salary should be modest and the staff be given respect to what they perform. The facility should also be compartmentalised, he said. Security awareness, periodical assessment of security programmes, marriages, divorces number of children should be noted. Reassessment of trustworthiness programmes is very necessary. He invited member countries to attend training courses on insider threats at IAEA.

Pierre Legoux, Head Implementation, World Institute of Nuclear Security, WINS, Vienna, said that inside threats are always reported in all sensitive and high value industries. Assessing the design-based threat (DBT) is a serious and formal activity. Insider could be passive or active, non-violent or violent, rational or irrational. Motivations, intentions and capabilities of any suspect should be monitored. He said that motivation could be ideological, financial, out of revenge, ego, psychotic or coercion while intentions could be theft, sabotage or terror. He advised not to rely on single protection measures.

He emphasised that staff is an asset and not a threat. Involve all staff and departments, designate a leading staff for security and take action if reports of non-compliance, he concluded. Speaking on the occasion, the Director, Nuclear Security Programme, SASSI, observed that Insider Threat is one of the greatest threats humanity is facing. Nuclear security regimes in Pakistan evolved over the years with IAEA help correspond to international standards while Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority on its understanding takes steps for protection and prevention of inside threats. Dr Maria Sultan, director-general, SASSI University, said that individuals with malicious intentions pose a serious threat to safety and security of nuclear installations as they can easily bypass multiple layers of safeguards and security.