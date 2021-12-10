Sukkur Police kill most-wanted criminal

SUKKUR: The SSP Sukkur on Thursday claimed to have shot dead a most- wanted criminal in an encounter. Police also seized narcotics from another criminal.

SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo, talking to the media, said that the Sukkur Police chased a dacoit on the Indus Highway, near Pano Aqil, in the limits of Police Station Dadalo, after receiving information that a gang of criminals was looting citizens. He said as the police reached there, the criminals resorted to firing at the police who retaliated. In the exchange of firing, the criminals left behind a body, who was later recognized as Shakir alias Shaka, wanted in around 17 cases of highway robberies, kidnappings for ransom, killings and other cases. He said a sub-machine gun and bullets were also recovered.