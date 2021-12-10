Shifa hosts surgical instruments exhibition

Islamabad: Shifa International Hospital and the Surgical Instruments Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (SIMAP) arranged the 1st surgical instrument exhibition at Shifa here on Thursday with a view to bringing together all stakeholders to make quality products accessible to local hospitals and healthcare providers.

More than 40 leading manufacturers displayed a wide range of surgical products for a notable number of visitors which included doctors, healthcare professionals, and representatives from other hospitals.

Speaking as chief guest, Minister for Science and Technology Syed Shibli Faraz lauded the efforts of the organizers for bringing quality surgical and dental instruments to local hospitals and healthcare professionals to ultimately contribute to healthcare quality and patient safety.

He emphasized that technology plays a significant role in the national development and Ministry of Science and Technology is actively working on upgrading technology infrastructure in Pakistan through research, capacity building, planning and other initiatives. He also termed the Sehat Sehalut Programme a revolutionary step to cater to healthcare needs of Pakistani people.

Guest of honor Special Assistant to PM on Youth Affairs Usman Dar underlined the need to patronize and promote Pakistan’s local industry by developing national markets. He mentioned that although surgical instruments’ industry of Pakistan is contributing a fair share to Pakistan’s export, a parallel focus on exploring local markets can provide quality and cost-effective products and solutions to local buyers as well, which will curtail national import bill. He expressed his resolve to support such initiatives in the future as well for uplifting local industry to contribute to national development.

The Chief of Supply Chain at Shifa Abu Bakr Amin Bajwa said, Pakistan’s healthcare industry is rapidly expanding and there is an emerging need of bridging the gaps between manufacturers of surgical and dental instruments and the local healthcare industry. He assured all support to SIMAP by engaging Shifa clinicians to provide expert opinion and quality review on surgical instruments to better cater to Pakistani healthcare industry.

The chairman of SIMAP Waqas Raza and Group Chairman Jahangir Babar thanked Dr. Qazi, the CEO of Shifa, and Taimoor Shah, COO of Shifa, for their support in arranging the exhibition. The Shifa management reiterated its commitment to further expand the scope of cooperation between both entities in future as well to ultimately benefit people of Pakistan.