Pervaiz condemns Sialkot incident

LAHORE: A delegation of religious leaders including Dr Hafiz Abdul Rehman Madni, Mian Ahsan, Anwar Ahmad Khan, Dr Hafiz Hamza Madni and Dr Ansar Madni called on Acting Governor Punjab Ch Pervaiz Elahi at Governor’s House on Thursday. Rasikh Elahi was also present on the occasion. Pervaiz Elahi gave them a frame of Quranic verse and hadith prepared regarding Khatam-e-Nabuwwat (PBUH).

Pervaiz Elahi while talking said that Sialkot incident was against Islam and constitution of Pakistan. This incident was a failed attempt to discredit Pakistan and those responsible should be punished severely.