Pervaiz condemns Sialkot incident

LAHORE: A delegation of religious leaders including Dr Hafiz Abdul Rehman Madni, Mian Ahsan, Anwar Ahmad Khan, Dr Hafiz Hamza Madni and Dr Ansar Madni called on Acting Governor Punjab Ch Pervaiz Elahi at Governor’s House on Thursday. Rasikh Elahi was also present on the occasion. Pervaiz Elahi gave them a frame of Quranic verse and hadith prepared regarding Khatam-e-Nabuwwat (PBUH).
Pervaiz Elahi while talking said that Sialkot incident was against Islam and constitution of Pakistan. This incident was a failed attempt to discredit Pakistan and those responsible should be punished severely.
LAHORE: The Technical and Vocational Education and Training Sector Support Programme has launched a special...
LAHORE: Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society is going to hold an awareness seminar on ‘How To Prevent Children...
LAHORE: Higher Education Department Punjab has issued show-cause notices to 190 male lecturers of different public...
LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Siraj-ul-Haq has reiterated his appeal to the Muslim countries and world organisations...
LAHORE: UNDP Pakistan hosted the third webinar of its Pakistan Inequality Debate series to discuss the findings of the...
LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau organised a ceremony chaired by Minister Higher Education Raja Yasir...