Procurement of computer-based exam services: LHC stays tender bidding process

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday restrained the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) from finalising the bidding process of a tender for procurement of computer-based examination services to conduct the Medical and Dental Colleges Admissions Test (MDCAT).

Justice Jawad Hassan passed the stay order on a petition filed by M/s Superior Connections Pvt Ltd challenging the tender notice issued on November 24, 2021 published in the national as well as international newspapers by the PMC.

At the outset of the hearing, petitioner’s counsel Saad Rasool sought court’s permission to implead M/s SOAR Testing Private Limited, which had won the previous bid for the tests, as respondent in the petition. The permission was granted.

The counsel argued that the petitioner/company had been providing facilities in the fields of education, media, healthcare and information & technology and being aggrieved against action of the PMC of issuing the impugned tender document in favour of the respondent (SOAR Testing) knocked the door of the court.

He said the PMC had previously procured the services from respondent company without adopting the principle of transparency in the bidding process.

The counsel pointed out that the educational career of a number of students, who had to appear in the MDCAT, was involved and the petitioner was the only company which met the criteria mentioned in the impugned evaluation criteria.

He said the National Assembly, after discussing in detail on current issues of the PMC and MDCAT in a meeting held on Nov 11 also rendered the view that the firm previously providing the services should be blacklisted and the PMC should re-conduct the MDCAT through renowned universities.

Advocate Rasool submitted that the criteria given in the tender was harsh in nature and sufficient to oust all the competitors providing the services.

Justice Hassan issued notices to the respondents for December 20 and directed a law officer to seek instructions from the relevant quarter(s) and also ensure submission of report and parawise comments by the respondents.The PMC had invited the tender documents on or before December 9, which were to be opened on the same day.