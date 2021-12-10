CM approves country’s biggest expo centre in Faisalabad

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved construction of country’s biggest expo centre in Faisalabad. He was presiding over a meeting which was attended by Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, chief secretary, secretary industries, FIEDMC and PIEDMC chairmen and others to review progress on special economic zones.

An expo centre and surgical city would also be set up in Sialkot to enhance exports, the meeting decided. The chief minister directed to take steps to colonise the special economic zones without delay. The meeting was told that the aqua park project would be launched in Chunian. It was satisfying that the investment facilitation cell was playing its role in resolving investors’ issues, the CM said and appreciated the interest shown by international investors in special economic zones.

The meeting was informed that work was in progress in Chunian, Bahawalpur and Muzaffargarh economic zones while funds had been released to provide utilities in Quaid-e-Azam Business Park Sheikhupura and SEZs of Vehari and Gujrat. The chief minister said electricity-deprived areas of Cholistan, Thal and Koh-e-Suleman would be electrified with solar energy and the facility would also be extended to hundreds of villages in phases. Chairing a meeting in which the energy secretary briefed about the progress, the CM approved shifting of backward areas’ mosques on solar energy in phases.

MNAs: Usman Buzdar said that the backward areas had been made part of the development process and record development work had been done in every district.

Regrettably, the past government ignored the remote areas. However, all such localities were being developed by the PTI government, he said adding the work done in current three years was greater than the previous governments’ performance, he noted. He said this during a meeting with MNAs Haji Imtiaz Ahmad, Syed Faizul Hasan Shah and MPAs Gulraiz Afzal Chan and Muhammad Tarar who called on him to apprise about their constituencies’ related problems.

CORRUPTION: Usman Buzdar termed corruption a big social evil and dacoity on public rights. In his message on Anti-Corruption day, the CM said the PTI had come to power to eliminate corruption from the country. There is no room for the corrupt and the government has adopted a zero-tolerance against corruption, he emphasised. The PTI-led government is committed to introduce transparency in every sector as it has brought the big fish under the net of the law.