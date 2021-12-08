 
Wednesday December 08, 2021
Kyrgyzstan wants to join CPEC: envoy

December 08, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Kyrgyzstan is interested in joining the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project and benefit from the tremendous trade opportunities offered by the Gwadar Port. This was stated by Ambassador of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan Ulanbek Totuiaev during a seminar on ‘Business, Education and Tourism Opportunities in Kyrgyzstan.