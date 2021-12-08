Kyrgyzstan wants to join CPEC: envoy

ISLAMABAD: Kyrgyzstan is interested in joining the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project and benefit from the tremendous trade opportunities offered by the Gwadar Port. This was stated by Ambassador of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan Ulanbek Totuiaev during a seminar on ‘Business, Education and Tourism Opportunities in Kyrgyzstan.
LAHORE: Minister for Environmental Protection M Rizwan has said some elements are using smog as a cover to spread...
KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Tuesday returned to the provincial legislature the newly-passed Sindh Local...
FAISALABAD: Four woman paper pickers were tortured and stripped naked by shopkeepers after accusing them of stealing...
PARIS: French police Tuesday arrested at Paris’ main airport a suspected member of the team that murdered Saudi...
ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal denied the selective accountability by the...
ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet Tuesday decided that from January, a ration programme would be started, under which 30...