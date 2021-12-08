Strong defence, diplomatic, economic ties with Bahrain our priority: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Commander of King Hamad University Hospital, Bahrain Major General Doctor Sheikh Salman Bin Ateyatallah Al-Khalifa called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, healthcare and Pakistan’s commitment for comprehensive COVID-19 eradication were discussed. The COAS said that Pakistan values its relations with Bahrain and strong defence, diplomatic and economic relations are a priority for us. COAS lauded Bahrain’s support to building King Hamad University of Nursing and Associated Medical Sciences, Islamabad.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s response in controlling COVID-19, role in Afghan situation & regional stability and pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.