Two die in fuel tank blast

LAHORE: Two persons died after an empty fuel tank exploded in the Badami Bagh police limits on Tuesday. The victim identified as Akram, 40, and Nasir, 25, were busy in cutting an oil tank. Suddenly, it exploded. The iron pieces hit them. The victims received injuries. Rescue 1122 teams shifted them to hospital where doctors pronounced them dead. Police removed the bodies to morgue.

suspended: Stopping a passenger train to purchase yogurt proved too costly for an engine driver of Pakistan Railways when he and his assistant driver were suspended by authorities after the video of the main line shopping went viral on social media. Driver Rana Muhammad Shehzad stopped a passenger train at Kana Kacha area in the outskirts of Lahore to purchase yogurt from a milk shop. A passerby recorded the video of the incident which went viral on social media, causing a number of complaints reached railway authorities on which they and Federal Minister Azam Khan Swati issued suspension orders for Rana Shehzad and his assistant driver Iftikhar Hussain. A railway official admitted that such incidents often occur as there was hardly any check on the drivers’ violations of operation codes at the expense of thousands of passengers suffering agony.

Injured: Two suspects involved in more than 100 cases in CIA City Police custody has reportedly been injured in an encounter in Shahdara on Tuesday. Reportedly, the injured victims identified as Tariq Bhaiya and Waheed Butt were in police custody. They were reportedly involved in more than 100 cases. A police team was taking them to a hideout for arrest of their accomplices. Near Noor Jahan Tomb, SP CIA Asim Iftikhar said that their accomplices attacked police party.

arrested: A man has been arrested for subjecting a minor to severe torture in the Ravi Road area Tuesday. The suspect Rizwan had lured the victim to a deserted place on pretext of bringing milk from a nearby shop. The suspect there subjected him to severe torture. The incident was captured on video. Police arrested the suspect and registered a case against him.

Meanwhile, sundar Investigation Police on Tuesday arrested a man for allegedly abducting and raping a student of first year. The victim told the police that accused Haider Ali was her neighbour and used to teach her computer. He along with two unidentified accomplices forced her to sit in a car at gunpoint and said if she made any noise, her brother Umair, who was in their custody, will be killed.

The accused took her to a house where Haider Ali assaulted her at gunpoint and left the house after getting her signature on a blank document with thumb impression. After a few days, Haider Ali telephoned her and demanded Rs50,000. Then she informed the police about the whole matter and got a case registered against the accused.