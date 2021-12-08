 
Wednesday December 08, 2021
Talks on Iran nuke deal to continue on Thursday

By Xinhua
December 08, 2021

TEHRAN: Representatives from Iran and other relevant parties will meet in Vienna on Thursday to continue their nuclear talks, which restarted on Nov. 29 after a months-long hiatus, Tasnim news agency reported on Tuesday.

"The correspondent of Tasnim news agency was informed that the negotiating delegations will resume their talks in Vienna on Thursday," the Iranian news agency said.