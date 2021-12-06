Three women among five abducted

FAISALABAD: Five persons, including three women, were abducted from different parts of the district. Police spokesman said on Sunday that 18-year-old Hamza of Mohallah Usman Ghani was kidnapped from outside his house whereas Asif and his accomplices allegedly abducted married girl Faiza Wahid from Chak 131-RB Jhumra Road.

Similarly, Mansoor Ahmad allegedly seduced and kidnapped 14-year-old girl Mashal Urooj from Chak 189-RB. Arslan Ahmad was abducted from Mansoorabad and 18-year-old girl Nazia Bibi from Chak 383-GB. The police have registered separate cases.