Portuguese president dissolves parliament, calls for elections

LISBON: Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa signed on Sunday the decree that formalises the dissolution of Portuguese Parliament, calling for early legislative elections for Jan. 30, 2022.

According to the Portuguese Constitution, during the period in which the parliament is dissolved, the legislative power will be represented by a "Standing Commission of the Assembly of the Republic."

This provisional body is composed of the president of parliament, the vice-presidents, and deputies appointed by all the parties, according to their respective parliamentary representation.

This is the eighth dissolution of the Portuguese parliament since April 25, 1974, when the Portuguese Republic was instituted following the "Carnation Revolution" that implanted democracy in the country.