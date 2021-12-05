Priyantha’s wife pleads for justice

ISLAMABAD: The wife of Diyawadana Priyantha has pleaded for justice for her slain husband from both Pakistani and Sri Lankan leaders, Sri Lankan news outlet Newswire reported.

“I got to know about the brutal murder of my husband from the news. Later, I saw this on the internet as well. He was a very innocent man,” she said, talking to reporters from BBC Sinhala.

“I request leaders of Sri Lanka and Pakistan to do justice for my husband and two children, by bringing the perpetrators to justice,” she went on to say. The deceased's brother said that Priyantha had been working in the Sialkot factory since 2012.