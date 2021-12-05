Sialkot incident un-Islamic, inhumane: Pervaiz

LAHORE : Wafaqul Madaris Al-Arabia Secretary General Qari Hanif Jalandhari Saturday called on acting Governor Ch Pervaiz Elahi at his residence here on Saturday.

Minister for Minerals Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Rasikh Elahi, Dr AR Khalid and Dr Rashid Siraj were also present on the occasion.

Expressing regret over the Sialkot incident, Ch Pervaiz Elahi said the incident was un-Islamic and inhumane. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Government of Sri Lanka and the family of the victim. The inquiry into the incident should be completed and the culprits should be punished at the earliest,” he said.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi gave Qari Hanif Jalandhari a frame of Quranic verse and Hadith prepared regarding Khatam-e-Nabuwwat (PBUH), which will be prominently displayed in all government offices.

Qari Hanif Jalandhari presented to Ch Pervaiz Elahi a translation of the Holy Quran which was unanimously approved by the scholars of all schools of thought in Pakistan. He said this is the second major achievement after Qarardad-e-Maqasid, the same translation of the Holy Quran will be teaching in schools through Punjab Text Book Board.