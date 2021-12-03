Iqra University awards scholarships to 347 students

Islamabad : Iqra University (IU) Islamabad Campus has awarded scholarships to as many as 347 students enrolled in graduate and undergraduate programmes of the university, says a press release.

After resuming the campus activities, academic scholarships ceremony was held at Iqra University, H-9 Campus. Over the last two years, Iqra University has awarded more than 618 academic scholarships up to 60% to 347 students of different disciplines. IU Vice President Dr Muhammad Islam chaired the ceremony. Students from the faculty of fashion and textile design, media studies, computing and technology, social sciences as well as business administration were given scholarships. Student with CGPA of 3.5+ and above are granted scholarship and a fee waiver up to 60 per cent of the total fee. Students, parents, faculty members as well as department heads from attended the scholarship award ceremony across the university.

Parents of the extraordinary students receiving prestigious awards were also present to celebrate the success of their children. At the end of ceremony, Dr Islam highlighted achievements of the students and efforts of the faculty members.