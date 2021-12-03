3 killed DI Khan incidents

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Two cousins, who were stated to be proclaimed offenders, were shot dead by their rivals over a women-related issue at Kacha Landi Bhanr Yousafkhel in the limits of Paharpure Police Station on Thursday.

The police said that Riaz and Rozi Khan, who were cousins and proclaimed offenders in murder cases over women-related issue, were shot by their rivals. The slain persons had been on the run for quite sometime as they were wanted to police in murder cases.

Meanwhile, unidentified persons shot dead a 65-year old cabdriver at Gharibabad area in the limits of Nawab Police Station. Unidentified persons rented the taxi of Atta Khan Wazir, a resident of Daraban Khurd in Paroa tehsil.

When the car reached Gharibabad, the passengers opened fire on him. He sustained multiple bullet injuries and died on the spot.