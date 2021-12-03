3 killed DI Khan incidents

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Two cousins, who were stated to be proclaimed offenders, were shot dead by their rivals over a women-related issue at Kacha Landi Bhanr Yousafkhel in the limits of Paharpure Police Station on Thursday.
The police said that Riaz and Rozi Khan, who were cousins and proclaimed offenders in murder cases over women-related issue, were shot by their rivals. The slain persons had been on the run for quite sometime as they were wanted to police in murder cases.
Meanwhile, unidentified persons shot dead a 65-year old cabdriver at Gharibabad area in the limits of Nawab Police Station. Unidentified persons rented the taxi of Atta Khan Wazir, a resident of Daraban Khurd in Paroa tehsil.
When the car reached Gharibabad, the passengers opened fire on him. He sustained multiple bullet injuries and died on the spot.
MARDAN: Narcotics Eradication Team has recovered more than 782kg charas and around 19kg heroin and arrested 827 drug...
KHAR: Fourteen people were injured when a gas cylinder exploded at a shop in Bajaur tribal district, local sources...
PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party MPA Nighat Orakzai has criticised the government ministers for belittling the...
MANSEHRA: A policeman was killed over and old enmity here on Thursday.Constable Mohammad Fayyaz of the Saddar Police...
MANSEHRA: The courtroom building where Sultan Mahmood Khurd, the last Turk ruler of the Pakhli Sarkar, used to...
NOWSHERA: Amn Jira chairman Syed Kamal Shah Bacha on Thursday welcomed the court verdict in Hooz Noor rape and murder...