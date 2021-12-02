ACE probing into fake licenses to medical stores

SUKKUR: The Anti-Corruption Establishment, Sukkur, is conducting an inquiry into the issuance of fake licenses to medical stores in Khairpur district.

The ACE began the inquiry following a surprise inspection of District Health Office, Khairpur, on November 8 by an official of the provincial anti-graft authority, to verify the record of the licenses issued to medical stores from 2020 to 2021 during which certain discrepancies surfaced.

The inquiry officer at the Deputy Director, Anti-Corruption Establishment, Sukkur, had summoned DHO Khairpur, Ghulam Serwar Chajiro, Accounts Officer, Sikandar Ali and other officials including Abdul Qayoom, Talib Hussain to appear at the office of the office the Deputy Director Anti-Corruption Establishment, Sukkur, on December 3 along with licenses issued to the medical stores from 2020 to 2021 and other relevant documents to record their statement.