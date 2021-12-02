CS orders action against illegal mining

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr Shehzad Khan Bangash on Wednesday directed the relevant authorities to take action against illegal mining, stone-crushing and blasting.

An official handout said that the chief secretary directed the officials while presiding over a high-level meeting on illegal mining, stone-crushing and blasting.

Advocate General Shamail Butt, Secretary Industries Humayun Khan, Secretary Tourism Abid Majeed, Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Mehsud, Director General Mines and Minerals and other officials attended the meeting.

The chief secretary was informed that action was taken against 218 illegal mining plants across the province in October and November.

He was informed that all unlicensed and illegal miners were stopped and plants were sealed off. The meeting was informed that an operation against illegal mining, stone-crushing and blasting was underway across the province.

The chief secretary instructed the departments and the district officers concerned to curb illegal mining. He said strict action should be taken against those violating the law.

He said action should be taken against setting up of crushing plants and other activities near populated areas. Dr Shehzad Khan Bangash directed the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners to check illegal mining.