‘Adopt journalistic values of Zafar Ali Khan’

LAHORE:Speakers at a seminar have urged the students of communication studies to read and adopt the journalistic values introduced by Maulana Zafar Ali Khan who upheld truthfulness and bravery in his practice of journalism.

They were addressing a seminar organised by Punjab University Maulana Zafar Ali Khan Chair and Department of Digital Media at Hameed Nizami Hall here on Wednesday. Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Hassan Khawar, PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad, Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, senior analyst Mujeebur Rehman Shami, Salman Ghani, Sajjad Mir, Chairperson Maulana Zafar Ali Khan Chair and Department of Digital Media Dr Savera Shami, Chairperson Department of Development Communication Dr Ayesha Ashfaq, Chairman Maulana Zafar Ali Khan Trust Mr Khalid Mahmood, faculty members and a large number of students participated in the event.

Addressing the seminar, Hassan Khawar said that Maulana Zafar Ali Khan fought a war of ideology for the Muslims of the subcontinent. He said ‘we needed to understand the requirements of modern journalism’. He said Maulana Zafar Ali Khan had proved that the power of pen was greater than the power of sword. He said ‘we must learn from the journalistic values introduced by Maulana Zafar Ali Khan.’

Addressing the seminar, PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad paid a tribute to the services of Maulana Zafar Ali Khan and said that the Muslims of the subcontinent had blind faith in the leadership and thoughts of the Maulana. He called upon the need to ensure quality of reporting and analysis. He urged the students to learn high moral values of journalism and practice it in their relevant fields. Mujeebur Rehman Shami said Zameendar was a newspaper of the whole Muslim world. He said Maulana Zafar Ali Khan was a great poet and a great and a great editor. Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar said Maulana Zafar Ali had a great skill of expressing the reality and feelings in a balanced manner.