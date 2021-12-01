Judicial probe ordered into murder of Nosheen Kazmi

SUKKUR: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has approved the judicial inquiry into the mysterious death of Nosheen Kazmi and directed home department to issue notification. The administration of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Medical University Larkana had written a letter to secretary Universities and Boards to hold a judicial inquiry for ascertaining the cause of her death.
Talking to media, Dr. Anila Ata-ur-Rehman Memon, VC, SSBMU, Larkana, said that had the Judicial Inquiry of Nimirata case been made public, it would have helped to prevent such incidents. She asserted that the higher management did not receive a request for change of hostel room from any student, adding,
