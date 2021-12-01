AC adjourns hearing in reference against Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing till December 21 on Narowal Sports City Complex (NSCC) reference against former minister for inter provincial coordination Ahsan Iqbal and others.
The hearing was adjourned without further proceeding due to absence of the defence lawyer. AC-III judge heard the reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against PML-N’s stalwart Ahsan Iqbal and others. At the outset of hearing, Ahsan Iqbal adopted the stance that the cases were made against him just to damage his political repute. The court asked the accused to speak through his lawyer. The judge, however, adjourned hearing on the case till December 21.
