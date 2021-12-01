ABAD wants illegal constructions regularised in Sindh

KARACHI: In the wake of Supreme Court’ s order for demolishment of Nasla Towers and Tejori Heights, the Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD) has demanded for chalking out a plan to regularise illegal structures in the province.
A delegation of builders and realtors led by Chairman ABAD Mohsin Sheikhani conveyed their grievances in a meeting with Governor Sindh Imran Ismail at the Governor House on Tuesday.
ABAD’s representatives discussed with the Sindh governor the challenges and issues faced by the construction industry and their probable solutions. They were of the view that a regularization commission should be established in Sindh like Punjab to regularise illegal buildings and housing projects.
The ABAD office-bearers asked the governor to introduce a one-window operation for real estate projects for easing out the procedure of obtaining No Objection Certificates and approvals which will benefit the prospective property buyers and real estate developers.
They requested the governor to look into the problems of Nasla Tower ‘s affectees on humanitarian grounds, adding that the government should chalk out a compensation plan for them. The ABAD delegation also expressed their desire to hold a meeting with the prime minister for conveying construction industry’s grievances to him. The governor assured the delegation of arranging the meeting soon.
