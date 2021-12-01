Women’s protest in Gwadar shows gravity of situation: Siraj

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has said women’s protest in Gwadar reflects seriousness of “Give Gwadar its Right Movement.” It happened first time in the history of Balochistan that women in such a large number took to the streets for the rights of local people in the port areas, he said while talking on phone to the leader of the movement Maulana Hidayat-ur Rahman, Balochistan JI secretary general, from Mansoora on Tuesday.

As the Gwadar sit-in entered 20th day, Maulana Hidayat briefed the JI ameer on the situation. The women took out rally showing solidarity with the protest demanding government put ban on illegal fishing with trailers. The presence of frequent check-posts and unavailability of food items were major problems facing the local population, Maulana Hidayat told Sirajul Haq.