Pakistan off to winning start in Asian Squash

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan came out winners in both the outings of the 20th Asian Squash Team Championship that got underway in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday.
Pakistan opened their campaign with a 3-0 win against Philippines early Tuesday morning and followed it up with yet another 3-0 win against Indonesia late Tuesday evening.
Pakistan will now play the all important group tie against India Wednesday afternoon. The winner of the match in all probability will emerge winners in Pool A.
As many as twelve teams have been drawn to compete in the Asian Men’s Senior Squash event: Pakistan, India, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Japan, Iran, Korea, Philippines, Iraq, Singapore, Sri Lanka and Indonesia.
Results: Pakistan beat Philippines 3-0: Amaad Fareed bt Reymark Begornia 11-8, 11-5, 11-3; Tayyab Aslam bt Robert Andrew 13-11, 11-8, 11-5; Nasir Iqbal bt David William 11-5, 11-8, 11-7. Pakistan beat Indonesia 3-0: Nasir Iqbal bt Nur Altaftyan 11-8, 11-5, 11-1; Asim Khan bt Agung Wilant 11-2, 11-9, 11-7; Tayyab Aslam bt Satria Bagus 11-5, 11-7, 11-5.
