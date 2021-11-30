People of Khairpur irked by gas shortage

SUKKUR: The people of Khairpur are facing an acute shortage of gas, to an extent that cooking has practically become impossible. The problem has been compounded by the high cost of LPG cylinder selling for Rs230 per kg, which is making the utility out of reach of most of the households. According to residents of the city, they are facing serious problems due to gas shortages and said in the past couple of days had to send children to school without breakfast. They have asked PPP Chairperson Bilawal Zardari, CM Sindh, Energy Minister and their political representatives to take up the issue with the federal government and the SSGC to redress the problem at the onset of winter, fearing the problem would become more complicated if the shortages persist throughout the season.