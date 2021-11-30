People of Khairpur irked by gas shortage

SUKKUR: The people of Khairpur are facing an acute shortage of gas, to an extent that cooking has practically become impossible. The problem has been compounded by the high cost of LPG cylinder selling for Rs230 per kg, which is making the utility out of reach of most of the households. According to residents of the city, they are facing serious problems due to gas shortages and said in the past couple of days had to send children to school without breakfast. They have asked PPP Chairperson Bilawal Zardari, CM Sindh, Energy Minister and their political representatives to take up the issue with the federal government and the SSGC to redress the problem at the onset of winter, fearing the problem would become more complicated if the shortages persist throughout the season.
SUKKUR: The Coalition for Inclusive Pakistan, Hyderabad Region, has expressed concern over non-inclusion of reserved...
SUKKUR: The parents of Noshin Shah have demanded a judicial commission to probe her death besides seeking chemical...
SUKKUR: The Chief Minister Sindh has said that the transfer of officers from the federating units should be conducted...
KARACHI: At least three dozen makeshift huts were reduced to ashes as a fire wreaked havoc in a Shanty Town near the...
ISLAMABAD: Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam on Monday said that owing to policy interventions and...
ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting on Monday was told that the PMLN government...