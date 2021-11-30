Alleged audiotape: ANP leader asks higher judiciary to take suo moto notice

MARDAN: Awami National Party (ANP) Senior-Vice President Ameer Haider Khan Hoti on Monday said the judiciary should take suo moto notice of the alleged audiotape of former chief justice Saqib Nisar.

“It was decided that all the 400 people, which were named in the Panama Papers will be held accountable. However, only Nawaz Sharif and his family weretargeted,” he said while talking to the media at the Mardan Press Club. The ANP leader said that accountability should be across the board and action taken without considering the political affiliation of the ones accused of corruption.