Brewing storm: Sindh govt directs 11 senior officers not to relinquish charge

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah addressing a press conferebce. File photo

KARACHI: In the brewing conflict between the federal and Sindh government, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has instructed 11 senior officers of PAS and PSP cadres, recalled by the Centre, not to relinquish charge of their present positions in the province till further orders.

The Services, General Administration, and Coordination (S,GA,&CD) Department on Monday sent notices conveying instructions of the provincial chief minister to four senior government servants and seven police officers posted in the province.

According to the letter: “In continuation of the department’s letter of even number dated 25.11.2021, on the subject noted above, I am directed to state that the Honourable Chief Minister has directed to instruct you not to relinquish your charge, till further orders. You are directed to make compliance of the above referred directives of the Chief Minister.”

Earlier, last week, the Chief Minister Sindh had informed the prime minister of his disagreement with the federal government's plan to withdraw 11 officials from the province and asked to withdraw the order of the Establishment Division.

Murad Ali Shah had reminded the PM of the mandatory procedure of mutual consultations between the top provincial and federal authorities before taking decisions of posting and transfer of senior officers.

The PM has not yet responded to the CM's letter, while the transfer orders of the Establishment Division also continue to hold ground, which is adding to confusion among the officers and stress between the federating units.

It was also learnt that some of the seven DIGs have already relinquished the charge of their positions while acting upon the transfer orders of the federal government. Sindh has taken the position that it already has a shortage of senior officers and their transfer would create an administrative vacuum.