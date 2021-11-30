Training for academic leaders under Women Leadership Programme

Islamabad: Women are playing a significant role in the development of Pakistan, as a large number of women are rendering services in their respective capacities in different important institutions and sectors.

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood made these remarks at the launch ceremony of 6-day five-module training under the Women Leadership Programme 2021 being organised by National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE) in collaboration with the British Council Pakistan. The ceremony also marked the inauguration of the All Pakistan Women Universities Consortium (APWUC).

In his remarks, Shafqat Mahmood highlighted the importance of NAHE efforts for developing and training the future academic leadership in the country. He noted that developing administrative skills in the academic leadership is very crucial as academic excellence does not necessarily mean adeptness in administration and management.

He stressed the need for identifying academic administrative talent at an early age so as that this talent could be horned through training and exposure. Amid the financial hardships facing the universities, the university heads need to know how to handle finances, he stated while emphasizing on the role of university leadership. He emphasised that the government does not believe in gender discrimination in making appointments and selections.

The minister advised the universities to promote skill-based education, as the future belongs to those who have skills. He emphasised that the universities need to ensure quality and relevance of education. ‘It is important to have a huge number of universities in the country, however, this should not be at the cost of quality.’

In her welcome address, Executive Director Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr. Shaista Sohail underscored that women have a great role in the national uplift. ‘We need to utilise their talent and acknowledge their stake in the country’s progress,’ she stated. She noted that leaders are not born, but a person can become a leader through struggle, determination, will-power and vision. Shedding light on the Women Leadership Programme, the Executive Director said that capacity building of women in leadership roles is one of the ways to give equal opportunities to women.